VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VFS. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
VinFast Auto Stock Down 11.4 %
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. On average, analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth $264,000.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
