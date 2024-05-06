Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Regency Centers Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of REG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 783,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,355. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Regency Centers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
