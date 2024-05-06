ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $914.00 and last traded at $912.45. Approximately 180,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,212,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $951.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.16. The company has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

