AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.00 and last traded at $161.47. 1,761,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,615,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
