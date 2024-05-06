Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.46 and last traded at $181.17. Approximately 1,560,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,536,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.79.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

