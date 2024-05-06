Alex R. Thurman Sells 442 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GKOS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.95. 535,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,305. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $110.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Glaukos by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Glaukos by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

