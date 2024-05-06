Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Up 20.6%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) shot up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 145,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 183,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.