Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 8,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,486. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 26.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

