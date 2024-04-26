Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maximus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Maximus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

