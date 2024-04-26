Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$177.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$187.50.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$166.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$157.14. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$217.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.86%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total value of C$364,221.50. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

