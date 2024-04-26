Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,929 shares of company stock valued at $563,778. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,188,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

