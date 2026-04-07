ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.8650 and last traded at $36.72. 34,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 69,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.6650.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on ASX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised ASX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

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ASX Trading Up 0.2%

About ASX

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

(Get Free Report)

The Australian Securities Exchange (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) is Australia’s primary securities exchange operator, providing a comprehensive range of capital-markets services. Its core activities include the listing and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, fixed income products, derivatives and commodities. ASX also operates clearing and settlement facilities through its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), ensuring the integrity and efficiency of post-trade processes for both domestic and international participants.

Established in 1987 through the merger of six state-based exchanges and demutualized in 1998, ASX has continually invested in market infrastructure and technology.

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