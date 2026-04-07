Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Virtuix Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIX opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. Virtuix has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

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Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Virtuix Company Profile

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

Further Reading

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