ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 21,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 98,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.4%

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

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ConvaTec Group is a global medical products and technologies company focused on developing therapies and technologies for the management of chronic health conditions. The company’s portfolio spans four core business areas—Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence & Critical Care, and Infusion Devices—which are designed to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life for people living with long-term health challenges. ConvaTec’s product range includes proprietary wound dressings, ostomy and continence management systems, and safety-engineered infusion sets.

Headquartered in Reading, United Kingdom, ConvaTec serves customers in over 100 countries through a network of manufacturing, distribution, and customer support operations.

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