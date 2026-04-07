Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Trading Up 20.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) shot up 20.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten Group, Inc is a Tokyo?based technology conglomerate best known for its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, one of Japan’s largest online retail platforms. Since its establishment in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, the company has diversified into a range of digital services spanning fintech, digital content, communications and logistics. Key services include Rakuten Card (credit and payment solutions), Rakuten Bank (online banking), Rakuten Securities (investment services), Rakuten Travel (online travel agency) and Rakuten Kobo (e-books and digital reading devices).

In addition to its core marketplace business, Rakuten has expanded into telecommunications through the launch of Rakuten Mobile, a fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.