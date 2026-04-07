Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.50. Approximately 128,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 503,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,835.02.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.62 billion for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.5472637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

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Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global company that develops manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical medical device and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. Our approximately 22000 employees are united around our mission of improving peoples lives with our health care products and we manufacture and market health care products directly or indirectly in approximately 100 countries.

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