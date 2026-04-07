Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $397.3410 and last traded at $397.3410. 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DUAVF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Aviation société anonyme to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Up 6.0%

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.89.

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Dassault Aviation société anonyme is a French aerospace company specializing in the design, manufacture and support of military combat aircraft and business jets. The company operates two primary divisions: a defense arm that develops and produces fighter and unmanned combat vehicles, and a civil aviation arm known for its Falcon family of high-performance executive aircraft. Dassault Aviation serves both national armed forces and corporate operators worldwide, offering turnkey solutions that include aircraft sales, maintenance, training and mission support services.

Founded in 1929 by aeronautical engineer Marcel Bloch (later known as Marcel Dassault), the company established its reputation in military aviation with iconic programs such as the Mirage series of jet fighters.

Further Reading

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