ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 and last traded at GBX 0.26. Approximately 1,855,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 50,444,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26.

ECR Minerals Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of £8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26.

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ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Electrum Resources plc and changed its name to ECR Minerals plc in December 2010. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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