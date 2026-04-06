Quilter Plc Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,579 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 29,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

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Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $42.07.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

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