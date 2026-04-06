Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $182.61 Million Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,991,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031,659 shares during the quarter. News comprises approximately 5.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $182,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in News by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in News by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in News by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

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News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 13.35%.News’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $32.40 price target on News in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on News from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.02.

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News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

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