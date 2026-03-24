Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 349.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $277.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.53.

Read Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.3%

LNG stock opened at $287.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $299.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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