B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.22. 24,616,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 40,337,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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B2Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. B2Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,023,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in B2Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,161,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,342,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $75,333,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in B2Gold by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,447,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,975 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

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B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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