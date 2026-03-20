JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.50% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $61,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2,677.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 136,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 131,254 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 257,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 410.1% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 200.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $51.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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