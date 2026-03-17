Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 1498973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

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Planet Fitness Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The firm had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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