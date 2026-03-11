Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Aemetis, Inc $AMTX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 652,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 412.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.61. Aemetis, Inc has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Aemetis, Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a renewable fuels and renewable natural gas producer dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector. The company operates two primary business segments: Aemetis Advanced Fuels, which manufactures ethanol, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel using patented carbon capture and separation technology; and Aemetis RNG, which develops dairy-based renewable natural gas projects in California for pipeline injection and transportation use.

Since its incorporation in 2006, Aemetis has expanded its production footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

