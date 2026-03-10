WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 250,090 Shares of Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 836.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,090 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Geo Group by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Geo Group by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geo Group Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Insider Activity at Geo Group

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Geo Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $707.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Geo Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.990-1.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 6,633 shares of Geo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $101,086.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,424.88. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JonesTrading cut their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

