Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,403 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 75.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 140.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MCW. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

