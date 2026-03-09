Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BCIC has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portman Ridge Finance currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Shares of NASDAQ BCIC opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.40. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.