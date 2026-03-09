Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $990.58 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,045.63 and a 200-day moving average of $942.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

