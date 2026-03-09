Sienna Gestion Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Sienna Gestion boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 216.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 988,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,141,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $134.42 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 120.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

