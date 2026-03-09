Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy” Rating

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Finviz reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Celanese from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $63.00 target price on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.35.

Celanese Stock Down 6.2%

Celanese stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Celanese has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, CFO Chuck Kyrish acquired 5,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 55.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Celanese by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

