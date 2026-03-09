Sienna Gestion Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Sienna Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Micron Technology Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

NASDAQ MU opened at $370.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.83.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

