WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 22,790 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 234.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 41.7% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,971 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $78,859,000 after buying an additional 102,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,878.79. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $240,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,630.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.30.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

