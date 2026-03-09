WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $7.14 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 38.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 126,721 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 142,344 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 824,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,561.47. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $151,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,240.54. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,550 shares of company stock worth $3,156,141. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

