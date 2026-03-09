Coupang, Inc. $CPNG is Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up approximately 9.1% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $40,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coupang by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nomura reduced their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupang from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

