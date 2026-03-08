Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 51,757 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $40,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after buying an additional 77,785 shares during the period. BG Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHD opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

