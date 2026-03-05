Netcall (LON:NET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.50.

Netcall Stock Down 2.0%

NET stock opened at GBX 100 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £170.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.23. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 88 and a 12 month high of GBX 138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Netcall had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netcall will post 3.7029017 earnings per share for the current year.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall is a UK-based enterprise software company that unites automation and customer engagement in one AI-powered platform. Its Liberty platform makes work easier by digitising processes and simplifying customer interactions in a single, easy-to-use solution that reduces complexity. Today, around 600 organisations across healthcare, government and financial services rely on Netcall for mission?critical workflows, including two?thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts and major enterprises such as Legal & General, Baloise and Santander.

