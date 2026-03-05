Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after purchasing an additional 605,290 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $221,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,802,000 after acquiring an additional 326,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This trade represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,199 shares of company stock valued at $28,746,535. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $648.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $669.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

