Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $JUST Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 75,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,386,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $502.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

