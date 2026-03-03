Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.
Best Buy Price Performance
BBY opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.86.
Institutional Trading of Best Buy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Best Buy
Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.
Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Best Buy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.