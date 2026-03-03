JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.03 and last traded at $100.01, with a volume of 225952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.62.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

