Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.44 and last traded at $135.7340. Approximately 9,952,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,619,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.