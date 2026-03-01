ANyONe Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $644.33 Thousand (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $644.33 thousand worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,619.26 or 0.99663975 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. The official message board for ANyONe Protocol is anyone-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

