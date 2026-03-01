LooksRare Price Down 1.3% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $584.44 thousand and $748.72 thousand worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.35 or 1.00946572 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating. LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating. Discord”

