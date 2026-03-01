Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, a direct boost to income-focused investors. Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share
- Positive Sentiment: Strong origination quarter: $1.63B of agency loan originations and $1.10B of structured loan originations (structured originations the strongest in >3 years), supporting future fee and interest income. Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share
- Positive Sentiment: Large liquidity moves: unwound CLOs, closed securitizations, and prior issuance of $900M senior notes improved right?side funding and generated meaningful liquidity, reducing near?term refinancing pressure. Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of 0.30 per Share
- Positive Sentiment: Share buyback activity: repurchased $20M of stock at an average price of $7.40 (noted as ~64% of book value), which supports the equity and signals management’s view on valuation. Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted (non?GAAP/distributable) earnings and non?GAAP EPS beat street estimates (adjusted EPS reported ~ $0.22), which investors often prefer for mortgage REITs. Arbor Realty Trust Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.06
- Neutral Sentiment: Top?line was better than expected on a revenue basis, though sales are down year?over?year; this mixed read explains divergent analyst reactions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Posts Better-Than-Expected Sales In Q4 CY2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript published for details on forward guidance and asset performance — worth reading for capital?allocation clarity. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income/EPS was weak versus consensus (GAAP EPS $0.07 and adjusted results still missed some GAAP/consensus marks), a headline that can pressure sentiment. Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share
- Negative Sentiment: Legacy portfolio items drove about $5.1M of net realized losses; the company also foreclosed on loans ($139M) and sold REO ($77.6M), highlighting some asset stress in parts of the book. Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share
- Negative Sentiment: Issued $400M of 8.50% senior unsecured notes (due 2028) — while this raised liquidity, the high coupon underscores funding cost pressures that could weigh on interest expense. Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.
Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.
