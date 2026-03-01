Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 9.6%

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 287.79 and a current ratio of 287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arbor Realty Trust this week:

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.