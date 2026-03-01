Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,315,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $128,855,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.20 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

