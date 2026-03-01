Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $264.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.41. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

