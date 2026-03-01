Insider Selling: Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Sells $408,232.80 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III sold 658,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $408,232.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,649,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,554.22. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 3,511,826 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $1,966,622.56.
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 4,056,573 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,758,469.64.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 343,717 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $281,847.94.
Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8%
Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.18. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on TNYA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of gene therapy solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Leveraging a proprietary adeno?associated virus (AAV) platform, the company aims to deliver durable, one?time treatments for patients suffering from genetic cardiomyopathies and other inherited heart disorders. Its research programs center on optimizing vector design, delivery methods and manufacturing processes to enhance tissue specificity and minimize immune responses.
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Tenaya has built a diversified pipeline of product candidates targeting conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other genetically driven forms of heart disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaya Therapeutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.