Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 65.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Assurant by 360.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $229.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.75. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.97 and a 52-week high of $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.06. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Assurant News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several near?term and medium?term EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026 to $5.36 from $5.12, Q1 2027 to $4.98 from $4.86, Q2 2027 to $5.60 from $5.52, and modest raises for Q3 2026/Q3 2027 and FY2026). These upward tweaks imply better near?term operating visibility and helped offset some weaker calls. Zacks estimate upgrades

Zacks lifted several near?term and medium?term EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026 to $5.36 from $5.12, Q1 2027 to $4.98 from $4.86, Q2 2027 to $5.60 from $5.52, and modest raises for Q3 2026/Q3 2027 and FY2026). These upward tweaks imply better near?term operating visibility and helped offset some weaker calls. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~16.9% in the latest reporting period (to ~769k shares), lowering the short?ratio to ~1.3 days — a technical bullish sign that reduces downside pressure from short sellers. Short interest report

Short interest fell ~16.9% in the latest reporting period (to ~769k shares), lowering the short?ratio to ~1.3 days — a technical bullish sign that reduces downside pressure from short sellers. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection ($24.21) — useful for longer?term modeling but unlikely to move the stock materially today compared with the nearer?term estimate changes. FY2028 outlook

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection ($24.21) — useful for longer?term modeling but unlikely to move the stock materially today compared with the nearer?term estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Zacks cut several later?quarter and FY2027 forecasts (Q4 2026 to $5.75 from $5.93, Q4 2027 to $5.91 from $6.47, and FY2027 to $22.49 from $22.81), which signals some expected softness in back?half results and caps upside. These downward revisions are a headwind for multiple?quarter guidance expectations. Zacks estimate cuts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Assurant from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

