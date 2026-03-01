JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 5.8%

NYSE DEI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.47.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 844.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.